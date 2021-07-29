'The Card Counter' Trailer Teases High-Stakes Gambling Thriller With Oscar Issac & Tiffany Haddish

Check out the gritty new trailer from executive producer Martin Scorsese.
Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac returns to his indie roots opposite Tiffany Haddish in the trailer for The Card Counter, the new movie from writer/director Paul Schrader and his executive producer and longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese. 

Schrader, who famously wrote Scorsese's seminal Taxi Driver, is spinning another intense tale of vengeance in the high-stakes gambling flick. 

Check out the moody trailer above, and double down on the official plot synopsis here:

Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s THE CARD COUNTER. Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances from stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

The Card Counter debuts in theaters on September 10. 

