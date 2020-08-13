Watch Robert Pattinson Play An Unholy Preacher in 'The Devil All The Time' Trailer

The British "Batman" star adopts an impressive Southern accent in the Netflix thriller.
Robert Pattinson heads up a deep ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke and Mia Wasikowska in Netflix's The Devil all The Time, a "Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades" based on Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel set in rural Ohio. 

the devil all the time robert pattinson promo

Here's the official synopsis:

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. 

DaTT_Unit_03465r

Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's novel.

Directed by Antonio Campos and produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, The Devil All The Time starts streaming on Netflix September 16.