‘The Drama’ Trailer: Zendaya & Robert Pattinson Face Nightmare Wedding Week In New A24 Teaser

Zendaya reveals a shocking secret in the film’s latest trailer.

(A24)

A24 has unveiled the first full-length trailer for The Drama, a high-stakes psychological thriller starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as an engaged couple whose fairytale wedding week descends into psychological warfare. Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the filmmaker behind the Nicolas Cage-led Dream Scenario, the film follows Emma (Zendaya), who works at a publishing house, and Charlie (Pattinson), a British museum director.

While the cerebral couple may appear to be a perfect match, their relationship gets rocked after they play a seemingly harmless party game with friends in which everyone reveals “the worst thing we’ve ever done.” Supporting cast members Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim appear in the scene in which Emma confesses a shocking secret that sends her upcoming nuptials off the rails.

(A24)

“You have to stop thinking about it,” Zendaya’s character later tells a shook Pattinson. This leads him to fire back, “How do you say, ‘Stop thinking’?” The movie marks a continued collaboration between A24 and Ari Aster’s Square Peg production company. Aster and Lars Knudsen serve as producers, and are apparently bringing the same tense energy as their previous indie hits Hereditary and Midsommar.

For Euphoria star Zendaya,The Drama continues a string of meaty cinematic roles following Challengers and Dune: Part Two. Pattinson, fresh off his success in The Batman, will co-star with Zendaya again in The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three. He’ll also star opposite Denzel Washington in Netflix’s Here Comes the Flood. The Drama is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 3. Watch the first full-length trailer below.