‘The Godfather Part II’ Gets A 50th Anniversary Trailer

“I know it was you, Fredo.”

John Cazale and Al Pacino in “The Godfather Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

One of the greatest mob movies ever made is getting a brand-new trailer for its 50th anniversary. Francis Ford Coppola’sThe Godfather Part II was released on December 20, 1974, and became the first sequel to win a Best Picture Oscar among its haul of six golden statuettes that year, including Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Music, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro.

Robert De Niro in “The Godfather Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

Still considered the greatest sequel ever made, the O.G. mafia epic continues the legendary saga of the Corleone family, tracing the rise of a young Don Vito (DeNiro) and the ascension of his son Michael (Al Pacino) as the new Don, who famously catches his brother, Fredo (John Cazale), betraying the family business. Fans can revisit this stone-cold classic now on 4K Disc or Digital streaming, and enjoy the newly-refreshed trailer below.