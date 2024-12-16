‘The Godfather Part II’ Gets A 50th Anniversary Trailer

“I know it was you, Fredo.”

Dec 16, 2024
John Cazale and Al Pacino in “The Godfather Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

One of the greatest mob movies ever made is getting a brand-new trailer for its 50th anniversary. Francis Ford Coppola’sThe Godfather Part II was released on December 20, 1974, and became the first sequel to win a Best Picture Oscar among its haul of six golden statuettes that year, including Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Music, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro.

Robert De Niro in “The Godfather Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

Still considered the greatest sequel ever made, the O.G. mafia epic continues the legendary saga of the Corleone family, tracing the rise of a young Don Vito (DeNiro) and the ascension of his son Michael (Al Pacino) as the new Don, who famously catches his brother, Fredo (John Cazale), betraying the family business. Fans can revisit this stone-cold classic now on 4K Disc or Digital streaming, and enjoy the newly-refreshed trailer below.

Mentioned in this article:

Read This Next

Todd Snyder Partners With NFL & Fanatics For Luxe, Limited-Edition Fan Gear Collection

Todd Snyder Partners With NFL & Fanatics For Luxe, Limited-Edition Fan Gear Collection

By Maxim

Celebrate Photographer Gilles Bensimon With His Greatest Maxim Photos

Celebrate Photographer Gilles Bensimon With His Greatest Maxim Photos

By Maxim

Celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach With Maxim & DJ Ruckus At Gale Miami Hotel And Residences

Celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach With Maxim & DJ Ruckus At Gale Miami Hotel And Residences

By Maxim

Rihanna Stuns In Savage X Fenty Holiday Lingerie Campaign

Rihanna Stuns In Savage X Fenty Holiday Lingerie Campaign

By Maxim

Coco Gauff is the highest-paid female athlete of 2024 and she’s not the only Black woman on the list

Coco Gauff is the highest-paid female athlete of 2024 and she’s not the only Black woman on the list

By TheGrio

His Fiancée Expects Him To Spend Half Of His $50,000 Bonus On Her Family

His Fiancée Expects Him To Spend Half Of His $50,000 Bonus On Her Family

By Chip Chick

Angel Reese named FNAA 2024 Style Influencer of the Year, says ‘This is just the beginning’

Angel Reese named FNAA 2024 Style Influencer of the Year, says ‘This is just the beginning’

By TheGrio

She Won $50,000 And Her Boyfriend Thinks She’s Greedy For Not Wanting To Share It With Him

She Won $50,000 And Her Boyfriend Thinks She’s Greedy For Not Wanting To Share It With Him

By Chip Chick

Who Were the Highest Paid Actresses in 2024?

Who Were the Highest Paid Actresses in 2024?

By SNIPdaily