‘The Hawk’ First Look: Will Ferrell Goes ‘Eastbound And Down’ In New Netflix Sports Comedy

Will Ferrell’s first-ever TV series lands on Netflix this summer.

(YouTube/Netflix)

Will Ferrell’s Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins seems poised to join the likes of Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore and Danny McBride’s Kenny Powers in the great (but limited) pantheon of irreverent, fictional pro athletes. A first look at the legendary funnyman’s first-ever television series introduces the affably egotistical character as a great golfer who’s staging a comeback on the 20th anniversary of his No. 1 debut on the PGA Tour. Check out the synopsis from Netflix below:

“Lonnie Hawkins, 2004’s number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, know he’s through. But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.”

(Netflix)

It’s natural to see the similarities to Eastbound & Down. The hit HBO comedy, which ran for four seasons from 2009 to 2013, followed aging former MLB pitcher Kenny Powers, whose obnoxious and self-destructive behavior made for pure comedy fodder as he ham-fistedly attempted to claw his way back to the big leagues. Aside from thematic elements, the shows are connected through Gary Sanchez Productions, a joint venture between Ferrell and comedy screenwriter Adam McKay that secured Eastbound & Down‘s initial six-episode HBO order. Its sister company, the female-forward Gloria Sanchez Productions, is one of three production houses behind The Hawk.

Further bolstering the project is a stacked supporting cast led by Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live, The Other Two) as Stacy and Jimmy Tatro (The Real Bros of Simi Valley, American Vandal) as Lance. Joining them are Fortune Feimster (FUBAR, The Mindy Project) as Sam, Luke Wilson (Legally Blonde, The Royal Tenenbaums) as Golden Fisk, Chris Parnell (30 Rock, Fallout) as Anton, Katelyn Tarver (Ballers, Famous in Love) as Natalie, David Hornsby (Mythic Quest, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Radford, Gabriel Hogan (Tacoma FD, Condor) as Jerry, and Aida Osman (Rap Sh!t, Random Acts of Flyness) as Crystal.

The Hawk arrives on Netflix this summer. Watch the first look below: