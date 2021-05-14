Watch Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Second Trailer

Check out the fun-filled second trailer for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard— the R-rated action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson— in a sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Hayek gets more airtime than in the first trailer in the cheeky new clip, and Reynolds and Jackson naturally get to drop a few f-bombs in the film's latest Red Band trailer. Here's the official plot synopsis:

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life- threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek).

As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as...well, you’ll have to see.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard hits theaters on June 16. Watch the trailer above.