Sydney Sweeney Stars In First Images From ‘The Housemaid’ And First Trailer For ‘Christy’

Sweeney is starring in an upcoming seductive thriller along with a boxing biopic.

(Lionsgate)

Sydney Sweeney just dropped the first official trailer for her heavy-hitting boxing drama, Christy—and the white-hot actress and American Eagle lightning rod also stars in first look images from the upcoming thriller, The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor).

(Lionsgate)

Co-starring Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, The Housemaid is based on the bestselling novel by Freida McFadden. Lionsgate just released the first official look at images from the film as we await the trailer to drop, and the movie studio also shared an official plot synopsis here.

Amanda Seyfried as Nina and Sydney Sweeney as Millie in The Housemaid. (Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate)

THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester in The Housemaid. (Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate)

Meanwhile, in other Sweeney news, the trailer for Christy, a heart-tugging drama about ’90s-era boxing champ Christy Martin, just dropped on September 11. Check out the official synopsis and trailer below.

(Sydney Sweeney in “Christy”/Photo: Black Bear)

Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).

But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.

The Housemaid hits theaters on Dec. 19, while Christy punches its way into theaters on Nov. 7.