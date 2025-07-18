The Latest ‘Tron: Ares’ Trailer Debuts New Nine Inch Nails Song ‘As Alive As You Need Me To Be’

“Tron: Ares” unleashes A.I. into the real world in the trailer for the sci-fi sequel, which hits theaters and IMAX on October 10.

(Disney)

Ahead of next week’s San Diego Comic Con, Disney has unleashed a new trailer for the upcoming legacy sequel for Tron: Ares from director Joachim Rønning, the latest installment of the fabled sci-fi franchise that began way back in 1982 with the cutting-edge Tron.

Tron: Ares, which follows 2010’s Tron: Legacy, concerns a highly sophisticated program from the digital realm, Ares (Jared Leto), who crosses over into our world in what Disney describes as a “dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.” So far, the films have taken place primarily in the computer realm, but this is the first time the Tron universe is set to cross over into the real world.

Joining Leto on and off The Grid are Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson and, somewhat surprisingly, Jeff Bridges, who returns as Kevin Flynn. Flynn was the main character of the first movie, while the sequel featured Flynn and his digital alter-ego Clu. But both characters died at the end of Tron: Legacy, which makes Bridges’ return much more intriguing. (Bridges recently told Empire magazine, “As The Dude might say, new shit has come to light.”)

Of course, what makes this newTron installment even more intriguing is the fact that Nine Inch Nails are doing the soundtrack. Following the electro-tinged score by Daft Punk in their last film Tron: Legacy, the upcoming film taps the industrial rock icons to work their soundtrack magic. Previously, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross used their real names while composing memorable scores for David Fincher’s The Social Network and Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. But this time they broke out their classic Nine Inch Nails moniker, and you can hear a taste of the first single from the Tron: Ares soundtrack, “As Alive As You Need Me to Be,” in the trailer.

Tron: Ares hits theaters on October 10. Watch the new trailer below.