The Long-Awaited ‘Starfield’ PlayStation 5 Release Is Coming In April

The release dates and pricing for the Playstation version of the epic space adventure RPG have been revealed.

((Bethesda)

Originally launched on Xbox and PC, Starfield was a major release from Bethesda Game Studios and a tentpole of late 2023. Gamers hyped up for RPG space exploration eagerly awaited the launch but those on PS5 were left out in the cold…until now. Or, more accurately, April.

(Bethesda)

After two years of Xbox exclusivity, it appears that Starfield is finally making the jump to Sony’s Playstation platform. Sourcing a reliable leaker, Dealabs reported that Bethesda’s space adventure is finally making good on the promise to make it onto the PS5. It remains to be seen if the game will also get a Nintendo Switch 2 release.

(Bethesda)

According to the report, Starfield for PS5 will launch with both standard and premium editions and pricing will similarly match the Xbox launch at $49.99 and $69.99 for the editions, respectively. Pre-orders are likely to open on March 17 for the game to launch on PS5 on April 7.

(Bethesda)



Bethesda’s studio boss and the game director of Starfield, Todd Howard has yet to officialy confirm, but has been touting a big update to the game to quell some of the complaints from the fan base. It remains to be seen if that update to gameplay and quality of life will roll out to coincide with the PS5 launch but it’s a good bet that the improved experience Xbox and PC gamers have waited for may be in store for Playstation gamers right out of the gate.