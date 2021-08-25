August 25, 2021

'The Matrix 4' Official Title and Footage Unveiled at CinemaCon 2021

Neo returns.
Author:
Publish date:
neo-matrix-keanu-reeves

It's official—The Matrix trilogy is picking up where it left off. The fourth movie's title—announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas—is The Matrix Resurrections. That's pretty much in line with movies two and three of the series, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

While the title announcement was accompanied by footage from the movie, that video isn't publicly available yet, unless there's some shaky pirated footage floating around out there on social media. 

Among CinemaCon 2021 attendees there were plenty of people ready to relate what's in the Resurrections footage in detail. Here's Deadline's account:

The trailer begins with Neil Patrick Harris talking to Keanu Reeves’ Neo. A near future San Francisco. It appears that Neo is trapped in a humdrum world, much like his first self in the 1999 movie. He’s just not getting his surroundings.

“Am I crazy?” asks Reeves’ Neo. “We don’t use that word in here,” says Harris’ therapist. Reeves comes in contact with Carrie Anne Moss’ Trinity in a cafe: “Have we met?” she asks Neo.

A shot of blue pills spilling into a sink, as Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song plays. Then a shot of Neo distorting into an old man in the mirror. A younger Morpheus tells Neo “time to fly,” handing him a red pill. Then a lot of jumping, a lot of twists in midair, karate and all the acrobats we expect from a Matrix movie.

That hits a lot of classic Matrix imagery, and reports indicate the sleek visual style that made the first three movies so distinctive is in evidence as well.

The Matrix Resurrections was written by Lana Wachowski (sister Lilly wasn't directly involved in this production), David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon. The movie was directed by Wachowski and in addition to Keanu Reeves returning as Neo and Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity, Resurrections will bring back Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian. 

Along with Neil Patrick Harris, new cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.  

No image description

neo-matrix-keanu-reeves
Entertainment

'The Matrix 4' Official Title and Footage Unveiled at CinemaCon 2021

Hublot Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow Promo
Style

Hublot's Latest Big Bang Gold Watch Brings Luxury Rainbow Vibes

Nirvana exhibits at the opening of 'In Bloom: The Nirvana Exhibition', marking the 20th Anniversary of the release of Nirvana's Nevermind album.
Entertainment

'Nevermind' Cover Baby SUES Nirvana For Iconic Album Appearance

The Last Bugatti Race Cars Bugatti EB 110 Promo
Rides

Why These Classic Bugatti Race Cars Are Worth Millions

OnlyFans Promo 3
Entertainment

OnlyFans Suspends Plan To Ban 'Sexually Explicit' Content

buns-and-wieners-hot-dogs-GettyImages-654717179
Food & Drink

Study Ranking Food Health Benefits Says Eating Just ONE Hot Dog Takes 35 Minutes Off Your Life

mountain-PROMO.jpg
Entertainment

'The Mountain' From 'Game of Thrones' Loses 110 Pounds, Looks Totally Ripped

Matthew McConaughey Promo
News

Matthew McConaughey Tells COVID-Recovering Texas Governor to 'Mask, Vax, Just Keep Livin'

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Promo
Rides

Land Rover Unveils Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT