'The MICK Show' Episode 19: Jonathan Mannion

"Make the vision clear, and make it your own."
Author:
Publish date:
mannion 1200 630

There's a good chance that this week’s The Mick Show guest, Jonathan Mannion, may have photographed your favorite album cover.

The MICK Show is also available on Amazon, Apple, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

Mannion has worked with Outkast, Kendrick Lamar, Aaliyah, Rick Ross, Eminem, and DJ Khaled. Most remarkable of all: Mannion had an unprecedented run of shooting for eight Jay-Z albums, including Reasonable Doubt and The Black Album.

Now the photographer is on Episode 019 of The MICK Show to explain his blueprint.

“Make the vision clear," he tells host Mick Batyske, "and make it your own."

Mick and his guest also discuss Mannion's beginnings in Cleveland, how he establishes strong relationships—and his personal musical inspirations.

You can follow Mick (@mick) and Jonathan Mannion (@jonathanmannion) on Instagram.

New episodes of The MICK Show—presented in partnership with @maximmag—are released every Wednesday.

No image description

Beam Elevate Promo 1
Sports

Two Former Pro Athletes Launch a Must-Have Hydration Product

rick-ross-coming-2-america-zamunda
Entertainment

'Coming 2 America': The Royal Palace of Zamunda Was Set In Rick Ross' Real House

Elizabeth Banks Promo
Entertainment

Elizabeth Banks to Direct Movie Based on True Story of 'Cocaine Bear'

mannion 1200 630
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 19: Jonathan Mannion

Lupin-Season-2
Entertainment

Netflix Drops Trailer for 'Lupin' Season 2

MBandF_HM4_KittyHawk_Front_HRES_CMYK
Gear

MB&F's Fighter Jet-Inspired 'Kittyhawk' HM4 Watch Takes Flight

Bugatti Chiron Sport Les Legendes du Ciel Promo
Rides

Bugatti Chiron Is Officially Quickest Car Ever Tested By This Automotive Authority

Hamilton Intra-Matic Chronograph H Promo
Gear

Hamilton Debuts Hand-Wound Intra-Matic Chronograph H

Seth Rogen Promo
Entertainment

Seth Rogen's 'Houseplant' Cannabis Brand Is Finally Coming to America