'The MICK Show' Episode 19: Jonathan Mannion

"Make the vision clear, and make it your own."

Photo by Greg Alders

There's a good chance that this week’s The Mick Show guest, Jonathan Mannion, may have photographed your favorite album cover.

Mannion has worked with Outkast, Kendrick Lamar, Aaliyah, Rick Ross, Eminem, and DJ Khaled. Most remarkable of all: Mannion had an unprecedented run of shooting for eight Jay-Z albums, including Reasonable Doubt and The Black Album.

Now the photographer is on Episode 019 of The MICK Show to explain his blueprint.

“Make the vision clear," he tells host Mick Batyske, "and make it your own."

Mick and his guest also discuss Mannion's beginnings in Cleveland, how he establishes strong relationships—and his personal musical inspirations.

You can follow Mick (@mick) and Jonathan Mannion (@jonathanmannion) on Instagram.

