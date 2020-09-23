'The Mick Show' Episode 2: Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans QB talks about his new book and his path to becoming an NFL star.

The Mick Show

For episode 2 of The MICK Show, Mick sits down with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. They discuss the big moments in Deshaun’s life that made him the inspiring, breakout NFL star he is today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Watson just released his first book, Pass It On, in which he interweaves stories from his personal life with practical advice every reader can apply. Check it out here.

Follow @MICK, @Fueledbyculture, and @Maximmag on Instagram and let us know what topics you want Mick to cover next. As a DJ, speaker, and investor, Mick Batyske is firmly planted at the intersection of culture and entrepreneurship.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With interviews from a variety of musicians, actors, athletes, and CEOs, Mick brings listeners behind the curtain as they learn key life lessons from some of the world’s top culture creators, movers and shakers, and risk takers.

On The MICK Show, listeners get a laid back look at the lives and businesses of today’s prominent creatives. New episodes of The MICK Show drop every Wednesday.

You can listen at MICK.SHOW or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Presented in partnership with Maxim and Fueled By Culture.