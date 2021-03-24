'The MICK Show' Episode 20: Luvvie

"I'm a professional troublemaker in all things."
Author:
Publish date:


If you remember the early days of social media, then there’s a good chance you know this week’s guest: author, speaker, and digital strategist Luvvie Ajayi Jones.

The MICK Show is also available on Amazon, Apple, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

She started her career behind the keyboard with her award-winning blog, Awesomely Luvvie. Since then she has been seen on red carpets and in the boardrooms of Fortune 5 companies.

Luvvie is on Episode 020 of The MICK Show to talk about what it was like to make the leap from blogging in her college dorm room to a successful career in media.

She tells host Mick Batyske: “I'm a professional troublemaker in all things. My whole thing is I want to disrupt for good.”

Mick and Luvvie also talk about what it’s like to run a media company, how she brings her authentic self into any room she enters, and some of the unexpected fears she has encountered along the way.

Luvvie Ajayi Jones's new book, Professional Troublemaker, is available now: Luvvie.org.

You can follow Mick (@mick) and Luvvie (@luvvie) on Instagram.

New episodes of The MICK Show (presented in partnership with @maximmag) are released every Wednesday!

