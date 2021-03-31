'The MICK Show' Episode 21: Jon Batiste

The "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" bandleader opens up about his New Orleans roots and how he stays inspired.

The MICK Show

This week's guest is Jon Batiste, a wildly talented musician whose work travels through both genre and space, from late night TV to the silver screen.

The MICK Show is also available on Amazon, Apple, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

Batiste is the bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and most recently played a role in scoring the jazzier parts of the soundtrack to Disney x Pixar's Soul.

On Episode 021 of The MICK Show, the multitalented musician and host Mick Batyske talk about Batiste's current work, including his recently-released album WE ARE. They also discuss how his roots in New Orleans led him to the award-winning work he does today. Batiste opens up about what inspires him and how he stays creative during the pandemic.

You can follow Mick (@mick) and Jon Batiste (@jonbatiste) on Instagram.

New episodes of The MICK Show (presented in partnership with (@maximmag) are released every Wednesday!