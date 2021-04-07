'The MICK Show' Episode 22: Maggie Lindemann

“Always believe in yourself because in this industry, you truly only have yourself.”

Maggie Lindemann The MICK Show

If you know this week’s guest, 22-year-old singer/songwriter Maggie Lindemann, it might be from her 2016 hit single "Pretty Girl." Now she has an EP, Paranoia, and is blowing up all over again.

Lindemann is currently promoting Paranoia and gearing up for livestream performances.

For Episode 022 of The MICK Show, host Mick Batyske and his guest talk about her journey from Dallas to Los Angeles, the music she listened to growing up, and the many ways she’s continuing to grow as an artist.

Maggie Lindemann also gets into how she handles creative blocks and what advice she would give to younger artists wanting to take their career to the next level, saying, "Always believe in yourself because, in this industry, you truly only have yourself.”

