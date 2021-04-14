'The MICK Show' Episode 23: Chef JJ Johnson

The award-winning chef and author reveals how to get your kids to eat their vegetables.
Chef JJ Johnson

This week’s guest on The MICK Show, James Beard Foundation Book Award-winning chef and author JJ Johnson, is cooking up more than just food in his culinary career.

Chef Johnson is running his own award-winning, fast-casual restaurant, Field Trip, and changing the industry as he goes.

The MICK Show is also available on Amazon, Apple, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

In Episode 023 of The MICK Show, Chef Johnson and host Mick Batyske talk about the most memorable parts of his career and about running a successful restaurant all while building an authentic brand as a creative.

Chef Johnson and Mick also get into his most memorable partnerships -- and what it actually takes to get your kids to eat their vegetables.

You can follow Mick (@mick) and Chef JJ (@chefjj) on Instagram.

New episodes of The MICK Show (presented in partnership with @maximmag) are released every Wednesday!

