'The MICK Show' Episode 24: Siobhan Bell

The DJ on honing her craft, advice she gives to young creatives, and the reality of being a traveling artist.
Author:
Publish date:
SIOBHAN 1200 630

English DJ Siobhan Bell, the final guest of this season of The MICK Show, brings us back to a beloved subject: deejaying.

The MICK Show is also available on Amazon, Apple, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

Bell who has DJed on tour for artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, tells host Mick Batyske that she’s been finding inspiration since settling in California. Together they also discuss her musical journey from her start in London a decade ago to Los Angeles today.

In Episode 024 of The MICK Show, Siobhan Bell also discusses how she has honed her craft, advice she’d give to young creatives, and the reality of being a traveling artist.

You can follow Mick (@mick) and Siobhan Bell (@siobhanbell) on Instagram.

The MICK Show is presented in partnership with @maximmag.

No image description

Tank 300 Cybertuck Promo
Rides

The Tank 300 Cybertruck Is a Divisive Combo of Ford Bronco and Mercedes G-Wagen Style

HBO Mortal Kombat Promo
Entertainment

Watch Brutal 7-Minute Opening Scene of HBO Max’s 'Mortal Kombat'

facebook-Linked_Image___chuck liddell
News

How UFC Legends, Super Bowl Champions And More Use Stem Cell Therapy To Improve Their Quality of Life

arwen-aragorn-lotr-return-of-the-king
Entertainment

Amazon 'Lord of the Rings' Series Set to Be Most Expensive TV Show Ever

Maxim Sustainability
Food & Drink

The Best Sustainable Spirits For Earth Day

jake-paul-ben-askren-GettyImages-1313062951
Sports

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Was a Pay-Per-View Knockout with More than 1 Million Buys and Counting

SIOBHAN 1200 630
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 24: Siobhan Bell

engineered-garments-promo
Style

Sebago & Engineered Garments Launch Rugged Boat Shoe Collab For Summer

magic-mike-channing-tatum
Entertainment

Channing Tatum Is Bringing a 'Magic Mike' Reality Competition Series To HBO Max