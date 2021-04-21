'The MICK Show' Episode 24: Siobhan Bell

The DJ on honing her craft, advice she gives to young creatives, and the reality of being a traveling artist.

The MICK Show

English DJ Siobhan Bell, the final guest of this season of The MICK Show, brings us back to a beloved subject: deejaying.

Bell who has DJed on tour for artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, tells host Mick Batyske that she’s been finding inspiration since settling in California. Together they also discuss her musical journey from her start in London a decade ago to Los Angeles today.

In Episode 024 of The MICK Show, Siobhan Bell also discusses how she has honed her craft, advice she’d give to young creatives, and the reality of being a traveling artist.

