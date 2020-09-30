'The Mick Show' Episode 3: Kat Cunning

The multitalented star of Netflix's "Trinkets" talks about career turning points and their path to stardom.

In this episode, Mick sits down with triple threat Kat Cunning. From their roots in dancing to acting, singing and songwriting, the multitalented Cunning discusses turning points in their career and how they tell stories they believe in.

Known for their heartthrob role on Netflix's Trinkets—currently in season 2—Cunning shares their love for romcoms, including an upcoming role in the movie Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez.

With their first EP on the horizon, Cunning—dubbed "One to Watch" by BBC tastemaker Annie Mac—divulges how their taste in music has evolved through influences from Fiona Apple, Pitbull, and Rosalia to icons and dream collaborators such as Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Frank Ocean.

Sometimes pegged as a counterculture indie singer-songwriter, Cunning has big ambitions as well, with dreams of creating massive pop performances including a Super Bowl halftime show. For Cunning, music is storytelling.

Host Mick says, “I live my life at the intersection of a lot of things, and sometimes it’s a daily struggle. But Kat Cunning truly defines being a creative who does all things well. Singer. Actor. Dancer. I think people will really be inspired by Episode 003. Kat’s journey is incredible."

Kat is working on their highly anticipated EP, which is set to launch in January 2021. Be sure to follow them on Instagram, @katcunning, for all the latest updates!

As a DJ, speaker, and investor, Mick Batyske is firmly planted at the intersection of culture and entrepreneurship. With interviews from a variety of musicians, actors, athletes, and CEOs, Mick brings listeners behind the curtain as they learn key life lessons from some of the world’s top culture creators, movers and shakers, and risk-takers.

On The MICK Show, listeners get a laid back look at the lives and businesses of today’s prominent creatives. New episodes of The MICK Show drop every Wednesday.

You can listen at MICK.SHOW or wherever you listen to podcasts.

