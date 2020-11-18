'The MICK Show' Episode 10: Brandon Almengo

The L.A.-based photographer and director has worked with a top hip-hop stars including Migos, Saweetie, Gunna and YG.
Author:
Publish date:
BRANDON MAXIM 1200 630

Brandon Almengo has worked with a who’s who of hip-hop royalty—Saweetie, Gunna, Migos, YG, to name a few. It almost didn’t happen.

The MICK Show is also available on Spotify and Apple.

Brandon took a leap of faith and made a cross country voyage, one that led to a failed connection. His denied opportunity nearly led to a breakdown. Then he had a moment of clarity, a revelation, and a star was born.

“That situation was a breaking point," Brandon says, "but my faith told me to never give up.”

The LA-based photographer and director joins Mick for Episode 010 of "The MICK Show" to discuss keeping the faith, overcoming your obstacles, and how perseverance can help create your dream career.

“Nobody is perfect,” says Brandon. "Your flaws make you who you are."

Mick and Brandon discuss being a first-time father, fave music, and general pandemic living.

“When I saw Brandon’s work in Maxim, I was blown away,” says Mick. “But after hearing his story, I know his best work is yet to come."

Follow Brandon on Instagram: @brandonalmengo.

New episodes of The MICK Show (presented in partnership with @maximmag) are released every Wednesday! Follow @MICK on Instagram and let him know what topic you want him to cover next!

No image description

BMW M850i Gran Coupe Promo (1)
Rides

First Drive: BMW M850i Gran Coupe

BRANDON MAXIM 1200 630
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 10: Brandon Almengo

Maxim Feature - Hero V4
News

Introducing The Maxim Creator Network

Agent Provocateur Holiday 2020 Collection Promo
Style

Sneak Peek At Agent Provocateur's Holiday Lingerie Collection

Steven Dorff Embattled Promo
Entertainment

'Embattled' Star Stephen Dorff On Getting In Fighting Shape To Play an MMA Champion

snyder-cut-promo-justice-league
Entertainment

Watch the Darkly Intense Trailer For 'Snyder Cut' Version of 'Justice League'

Fish House Live Episode 6 Promo
Food & Drink

'Fish House Live' Episode 6: Watch Pro Chefs Compete in a Sustainable Seafood Showdown

Toto Wolff Lewis Hamilton Promo
Sports

F1 Boss Toto Wolff Talks Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda and His Obsession With Winning

the godfather 3 trailer youtube
Entertainment

Watch Francis Ford Coppola's Trailer For New Cut of 'The Godfather: Part III'