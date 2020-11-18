'The MICK Show' Episode 10: Brandon Almengo

The L.A.-based photographer and director has worked with a top hip-hop stars including Migos, Saweetie, Gunna and YG.

The MICK Show/Fueled By Culture

Brandon Almengo has worked with a who’s who of hip-hop royalty—Saweetie, Gunna, Migos, YG, to name a few. It almost didn’t happen.

The MICK Show is also available on Spotify and Apple.

Brandon took a leap of faith and made a cross country voyage, one that led to a failed connection. His denied opportunity nearly led to a breakdown. Then he had a moment of clarity, a revelation, and a star was born.

“That situation was a breaking point," Brandon says, "but my faith told me to never give up.”

The LA-based photographer and director joins Mick for Episode 010 of "The MICK Show" to discuss keeping the faith, overcoming your obstacles, and how perseverance can help create your dream career.

“Nobody is perfect,” says Brandon. "Your flaws make you who you are."

Mick and Brandon discuss being a first-time father, fave music, and general pandemic living.

“When I saw Brandon’s work in Maxim, I was blown away,” says Mick. “But after hearing his story, I know his best work is yet to come."

Follow Brandon on Instagram: @brandonalmengo.

New episodes of The MICK Show (presented in partnership with @maximmag) are released every Wednesday!