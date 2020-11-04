'The Mick Show' Episode 8: JoJo

"Confidence and passion are what will sustain you."
Consistency in any career can be a feat. Consistency in show business? That's practically a miracle. For Episode 8 of The MICK Show, we talked to singer/actress JoJo—recently featured in Maxim's September/October issue—about how at just 29 years old, she has stayed relevant for almost 20 years.

Talent is obviously a necessity. But as Jojo says: “Confidence and passion are what will sustain you.”

Mick and Jojo also discuss their fave Versuz battles, her East Coast upbringing, and their random love of jazz guitarist George Benson.

New episodes of The MICK Show (presented in partnership with @maximmag) are released every Wednesday and available from your favorite podcast sources, including Anchor, Apple, and Spotify

Follow @MICK on Instagram and let him know what topic you want him to cover next!

