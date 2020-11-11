'The MICK Show' Episode 9: David Meltzer

More money, less problems.
David Meltzer

David Meltzer has three very simple rules: "Make a lot money. Help a lot of people. Have a lot of fun."

The MICK Show is also available on Spotify and Apple.

CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, an award-winning humanitarian, and a two-time national best-selling author, David joined Mick for Episode 009 of The MICK Show to discuss how kindness and empathy can win in any situation.

David believes in a different type of "cancel culture." That is: Cancel negative thoughts. Cancel negative emotions. Cancel drama. Watch how quickly your life changes.

Mick and David also discuss their shared Ohio roots, the power of manifestation, and his top-secret breakdance talents.

"I was given David’s first book as a gift, and it truly changed my life," says Mick. "It's an honor to have him on our show."

Follow David on Instagram: @davidmeltzer

New episodes of The MICK Showpresented in partnership with @maximmag—are released every Wednesday! Follow @MICK on Instagram and let him know what topic you want him to cover next!

