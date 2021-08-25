'The Mountain' From 'Game of Thrones' Loses 110 Pounds, Looks Totally Ripped

HBO/Game of Thrones

Not many big men could lose over 100 pounds and still look like the product of a genetic experiment combining mighty redwood trees and human DNA. Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson, who played Ser Gregor Clegane, aka "The Mountain" on Game of Thrones, is one of those rare people.

Björnsson is 6'9" and in the past, his massive bulk was a direct product of strongman training, which can lead to competitors shoveling down something like 10,000 calories a day to fuel lifting insane amounts of weight.

In the run-up to what was planned as a boxing match against Eddie Hall—a fellow strongman whom Björnsson has beefed with over competing deadlift records—the big man dropped his daily intake to a mere 4,000 calories and went all-in with cardio, something strength athletes avoid like the plague if they can for fear of losing muscle mass.

The so-called "Heaviest Boxing Match in History" is still on for September, but after injuring a bicep, Hall had to drop out. His replacement: Devon Larratt, a 6'5" Canadian arm-wrestling champ who—in his chosen sport—has already beaten Björnsson, going up against him in 2015.

The four-inch height difference between the pair in 2015 wasn't all that stark, but at the time Björnsson was at his 450-pound Strongman weight. Now that he's ripped, The Mountain weighs a mere 340 to Larratt's 225 or so.

As for the boxing match, it was originally slated to happen in Florida but has reportedly been moved to Dubai. Thor Björnsson (0 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw) will step into the ring to face Larratt (the Canadian's first official boxing match ever) on Sept. 18, 2021.

But Eddie Hall vs. Hafþór Björnsson is still set to happen, regardless of the outcome of the September match. Depending on Hall's recovery, the two could square off in March 2022.