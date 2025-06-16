‘The Naked Gun’ Official Trailer: Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Star In Slapstick Comedy Reboot

Bumbling into theaters on August 1.

(Paramount Pictures)

Hollywood’s favorite bumbling detective is back, courtesy of Paramount’s new reboot of The Naked Gun. This time, Liam Neeson steps into the shoes of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., following in the hilariously misguided footsteps of his father.

The original Naked Gun series, itself a spin-off of the cult classic TV show Police Squad!, starred Leslie Nielsen as the inimitable Lt. Frank Drebin, who anchored the slapstick franchise with a deadpan delivery and sharp comedic timing that drove a multitude of rapid-fire gags and visual puns. The films first hit the big screen with 1988’sThe Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, which co-starred Priscilla Presley, and later spawned two sequels.

This latest iteration aims to uphold that comedic legacy. Directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy), The Naked Gun co-stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, Danny Huston and Busta Rhymes.

The synopsis jokingly teases a familiar premise from Nisson’sTaken franchise: “Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world!” The Naked Gun bumbles into theaters on August 1. Watch the new official trailer above and April’s teaser trailer below.