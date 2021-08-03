A New Led Zeppelin-Approved Documentary Is Officially Complete

"Becoming Led Zeppelin" will feature new interviews from Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, as well as rare footage of the late John Bonham.
Led Zeppelin Final

The first and only Led Zeppelin documentary produced in collaboration with the legendary rock band is now complete. 

Director Bernard MacMahon announced the news and doc's name, Becoming Led Zeppelin, in a statement published by Variety.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made,” MacMahon said in a statement. “The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.”

Led Zeppelin's three surviving members—vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, and bassist John Paul Jones—were all interviewed for the project. Late drummer John Bonham, who died in 1980, will also be featured via rare archival interviews alongside never-be-for-seen footage and photographs. 

A 1976 doc titled The Song Remains the Same also focused on the band's 1973 Madison Square Garden performances, but Becoming Led Zeppelin has the full support of Plant, Page and Jones. 

Upon the movie's announcement in 2019, Plant said that MacMahon's work on the American Epic film series, which chronicles the origins and impact of roots music in the U.S., convinced him to sign off on Becoming Led Zeppelin.  

“When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”

A release date for Becoming Led Zeppelin hasn't been announced. 

