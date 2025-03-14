The Oasis Reunion Tour Is Being Turned Into A Movie By The Creator Of ‘Peaky Blinders’

The Oasis “Live ’25” tour kicks off in July with 41 concerts all around the world.

(James Fry/Getty Images)

A cinematic “Champagne Supernova” is set to pop off after the mega-hyped Oasis reunion tour this summer. The Brit Pop supergroup anchored by Liam and Noel Gallagher, who are launching their first arena tour since 2009 in July, will be filmed for a feature-length documentary produced by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Meet Me In The Bathroom).

A release date has yet to be announced, but Sony Music Vision will distribute the movie, and it’s being produced by Magna Studios, which also made the music documentaries Beastie Boys Story and Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

No further information about the film was revealed in an announcement by the band, but fans may glean something about the direction of the doc from the fact that Southern and Lovelace also directed a concert movie for LCD Soundsystem, Shut Up and Play the Hits. Besides producing and creating Peaky Blinders, Knight also wrote the recent Maria Callas biopic Maria starring Angelina Jolie, David Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises and Stephen Frears’ Dirty Pretty Things and produced, directed and wrote Locke, starring Tom Hardy.

The Oasis tour, entitled Live ’25, kicks off July 4 in Cardiff, Wales and will encompass 41 gigs across the UK, Ireland, North and South America, east Asia and Australia before concluding in São Paulo, Brazil in November. NME reported this week that “sources close to the group” claimed the full-band lineup would be the brothers plus original guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, along with Andy Bell (bass), Gem Archer (guitar) and Joey Waronker (drums).

Liam Gallagher wrote on X in response: “It’s not the lineup reveal I’m bothered about I’ll reveal that to you in a minute I’m more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern.” He then jokingly revealed his own lineup, featuring four of Oasis’s former drummers.