The ‘Peaky Blinders’ Saga Will Continue After ‘The Immortal Man’ Movie

The upcoming feature film following the Shelby clan’s navigation of WWII England “won’t be the end,” according to series creator Steven Knight.

(Netflix)

The Peaky Blinders movie won’t be the finale to the Birmingham crime family’s saga, according to series creator and director Steven Knight. Members of the production team recently announced a wrap on The Immortal Man, a full-length feature film that will explore the evermore powerful Thomas Shelby and his Peakys’ place in WWII England, six-plus years after Season 6.

As Collider points out, makeup artist Nadia Stacey helped break the news on Instagram with a photo of parting gift—a bag featuring the stoic, in-character faces of leading man Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan, who will star in a yet-revealed role. Fellow makeup artist Olivia Charlotte joined in with behind-the-scenes snapshots of the crew.

“One of my favourite jobs ever,” Stacey wrote before thanking several colleagues and Soleil Jackson, the designer behind the bag. “It’s been a really special experience and I’ve met friends for life and some amazing actors. Cannot wait to show you what we’ve been up to.”

Very few details have been revealed the plot of the Immortal Man—it’s understood that many of the new characters who appeared in the last season of the TV series will have their stories continued. There’s some satisfying continuity in the WWII setting as well, given that the first Peaky Blinders season picked up immediately after WWI, a conflict that shaped the war veteran members of the Shelby clan for better and worse. In addition to Murphy and Keoghan, we also know that the cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible, Dune), Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs) and Stephen Graham’s reprisal of union man Hayden Stagg from Season 6.

While tight-lipped about anything relating to the movie’s story, Knight did drop a couple of vague nuggets that are sure to entice eager Peaky Blinders fans. When asked about a release date, Knight said, “It’s a bit too soon for that, but you know, you can sort of work out that it will be about a year,” he said in an interview with the U.K.’s Times Radio, per Deadline. That implies The Immortal Man could be released by the end of 2025.

When questioned whether the Peaky Blinders story would continue after the movie, Knight answered, “Well, it’s interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won’t be the end.” The interviewer pressed Knight on whether the format would be film or television for subsequent stories, but Knight kept quiet: “It won’t be the end, let me put it that way. I’m not saying none of it.”

One thing’s for sure: The Peaky Blinders haven’t given their last order yet.