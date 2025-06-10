‘The Pickup’ Trailer: Eddie Murphy & Pete Davidson Are Armored Truck Drivers Ambushed By Criminals In High-Octane Heist Comedy

The Amazon buddy comedy co-stars Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Roman Reigns and Andrew Dice Clay.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIcga73lPFE

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson anchor The Pickup—a new Amazon action/comedy that seeks to mine high-octane hilarity by casting two former Saturday Night Live stars from different generations. The heist comedy is directed by Tim Story—who previously helmedThe Blackening, Barbershop, and Ride Along—and plunges audiences into a routine cash pickup gone wrong, as armored truck drivers Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson) are ambushed by ruthless criminals.

(Amazon MGM Studios)

Leading the charge against the mismatched duo is Zoe, a savvy criminal mastermind portrayed by Keke Palmer, whose plans extend far beyond the cash cargo. As buddy comedy chaos escalates around them, the unlikely pair must navigate their own clashing personalities and a day that spirals from bad to worse.The Pickup co-stars Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova, and premieres on August 6. Watch the trailer below.