‘The Running Man’ Trailer: Glen Powell Stars In Edgar Wright’s Reboot Of Classic Eighties Action Movie

Millions Hunt. One Runs. Everyone Watches. Check out the first trailer for Wright’s reboot of the classic 1987 film based on a Stephen King novel.

(Paramount Pictures)

Glen Powell is following up his star turns in Hit Man, Anyone but You and Twisters in the lead role of director Edgar Wright’s action-packed remake of The Running Man, the 1987 hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Based on the the 1982 novel by Stephen King, The Running Man takes place in a dystopian world where a game show pits contestants, called “runners,” against murderous killers, aka “hunters”.

Here’s a look at the film’s official synopsis:

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

Following the well-reviewed Last Night in Soho, Wright (Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World) is back in the director’s chair with his usual stylish flair. In addition to Powell in the lead role, The Running Man also features Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) as game show host Bobby Thompson, Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding) as a contestant, Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men) as show producer Dan Killian, Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy) as hunter Evan McCone and Michael Cera as Bradley, a rebel who helps Ben.

Wright co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall, known for penning Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and 21 Jump Street. The Running Man is set to hit theaters November 7. Watch the official trailer below.