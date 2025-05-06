This Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Limited Edition Celebrates Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie

Mercedes is celebrating what Lewis Hamilton says is “most authentic racing movie ever” with an ultra-limited supercar.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Anticipation surrounding F1—premiering this June—is hitting the rev limiter, with none other than seven-time champ and producer Lewis Hamilton promising that the Brad Pitt- and Damian Idris-led blockbuster is “as authentic a racing movie has ever been.” Mercedes, with which Hamilton won six of his seven F1 titles, is capitalizing on the fervor with an ultra-exclusive edition of its super-grand tourer.

The 2026 AMG GT 63 “APXGP Edition,” named for the movie’s fictional APXGP team, was fittingly unveiled at the 2025 Miami GP. This limited-edition vehicle, with only 52 units slated for production globally, directly mirrors the design of the APXGP liveries and elements donned by the team’s F1 cars in the film (which are actually modified Formula 2 cars). Key elements include striking APXGP Edition paint finish with hand-applied Race Gold accents, 21-inch matte Race Gold forged wheels, Race Gold interior detailing, contrast stitching on the black Nappa leather AMG Performance seats, and carbon fiber trim elements with gold threads.

Aside from the APXGP references, the cars are also equipped with the Carbon Fiber package’s front splitter, side sill trims, rear diffuser, as well as the AMG Aerodynamics package, which adds a fixed carbon fiber rear wing on the trunk lid. The AMG Extended Night Package adds black chrome to the radiator grille, AMG crest, model badging and Mercedes star at the rear of the vehicle. An AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, AMG TRACK PACE on-board telemetry, and a suspension-lifting system for climbing speed bumps are just some of the other opulent amenities offered by the uninhibited spec.

(Mercedes-Benz)

The German marque’s other tie-ins with F1 are numerous, as the real Mercedes-AMG team also provided expertise and a fleet of high-performance vehicles that can be seen on-screen, including AMG SL, G-Class, and GT models roadgoing models and even the official Mercedes-AMG Safety and Medical Cars. Not to mention, their former star racing driver has been part of the project since the jump.

“Watching Brad drive around at speeds over 180 miles an hour was really impressive to see because it’s not something you can just learn overnight,” Hamilton said of Pitt’s performance ahead of the F1 season opener in Australia earlier this year. “The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness.”

Helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, F1 races into U.S. theaters on June 27, 2025. Check out the official trailer below: