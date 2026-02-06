Timex Reissues 1978-Era ‘Red Vega’ Watch From ‘Pulp Fiction’

The Q Timex Red Vega returns with a signature marbleized dial and faceted crystal, celebrating a legacy tied to Vincent Vega in the Tarantino classic.

(Timex)

Timex is resurrecting a cult classic from its archives: the Q Timex Red Vega. A standout of the 1970s quartz watch era, the reissue pays homage to an eye-catching timepiece that has transitioned from a catalog staple to a bonafide collector’s item.

Despite being spawned in the ’70s, the Red Vega earned its nickname and pop-culture cachet through its association with one of the most revered movies of the ’90s. A vintage 1970s version of the watch was notably worn by John Travolta’s drug-addled hit man, Vincent Vega, in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. While the film featured several memorable watches— most famously the Lancet Trench Watch that Christopher Walken’s Captain Koons describes in his unforgettable monologue—the “Red Nebula” (as it was originally cataloged) became a sought-after treasure for vintage collectors.

The 2026 reissue meticulously recreates the aesthetic that made the 1978 original a hit. The centerpiece is the red marbleized dial, offering a deep, swirling texture that ensures no two pieces look exactly alike. This is protected by a unique domed acrylic crystal featuring intricate interior facets designed to catch and refract light, adding a prismatic depth to the watch face that mimics the original’s disco-era flair.

(Timex)

True to the heritage of the throwback-inspired Q Timex line, the watch is powered by a reliable quartz analog movement and includes a day and date window positioned at 3 o’clock. The 38mm case features a blend of brushed and polished stainless steel, maintaining late ’70s style while meeting modern durability standards. The timepiece is finished with a 20mm glossy black natural leather strap featuring a crocodile-embossed texture.

The Q Timex Red Vega is available now at Timex.com and select retailers for a suggested price of $209.