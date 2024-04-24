Tom Brady Will Be Roasted Live On Netflix In Comedy Special Hosted By Kevin Hart

Netflix’s first-ever live comedy roast targets the seven-time Super Bowl champ on May 5.

(Netflix)

The NFL GOAT is about to get grilled.

In Netflix’s first-ever live comedy roast, Tom Brady is set to be skewered by an all-star cast live on the streaming giant on May 5.

Kevin Hart will host what’s being billed as “The Greatest Roast of All Time”—The Roast of Tom Brady—which will feature “a surprise team of roasters from the comedy, sports and entertainment world,” Netflix said in a news release.

The event is part of “Netflix is a Joke Fest” and will be streamed live on Netflix from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

In a trailer hyping the roast of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady, 46, is seen walking away from L.A.’s iconic Forum as the building is set ablaze.

“The man. The arena. The Roast of Tom Brady,” Hart says in a voiceover. “No helmets. No mercy. No Brady Rule.”

“No fuckin’ problem,” Brady says the camera, as the arena behind him explodes. “I’m unroastable,” Brady adds. “Let’s go!”

The Roast of Tom Brady is executive produced by Brady, Hart, Casey Patterson, Jeff Clanagan, and Jeff Ross—the comedian who famously hosted celebrity roasts for Comedy Central—for Hart’s entertainment company, Hartbeat.

Watch Netflix’s official trailer above.