Tom Hanks Teams With Robot & Dog In Post-Apocalyptic 'Finch' Trailer for Apple TV+

They could be his wackiest co-stars since teaming with a volleyball in "Cast Away."

Seems like only Tom Hanks could pull off heartwarming moments in a movie about a world-ending disaster. We'll see just how many moments like that there are when his new post-apocalyptic sci-fi Apple TV+ movie Finch premieres in November.

Finch, directed by Emmy-winning Game of Thrones vet Miguel Sapochnik, was originally titled Bios when it was announced in 2017. Seems like the kind of story that could easily appeal to all audiences, despite the deaths of billions in horrific disasters not being the most family-friendly fare.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tom Hanks as Finch Apple TV+

A simple synopsis of Finch, however, makes it seem like the trailer, which is full of nightmarish footage of climate disasters—massive tornadoes, deserted cities—is a bit of a bait and switch. That is, maybe Finch isn't exactly the main character: "A robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth which was built to protect the life of his dying creator's beloved dog, it learns about love, friendship, and the meaning of human life."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The robot in question is named "Jeff" and he's voiced by Caleb Landry Jones. It seems clear from the trailer that Jeff is not a soulless machine ready to do dance routines for human amusement or parkour across the wastelands but has a personality and emotions.

As for just how Hanks and Sapochnik will make viewers shed tears over the fates of his character as well as Jeff and Finch's adorably scruffy dog, we'll have to wait and find out when Finch—originally set for theatrical release in October 2020—is first available for streaming on Apple TV+ on Nov. 5, 2021.