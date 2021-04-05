'Loki' Trailer Reveals Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Marvel Series

"It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me."

In Norse mythology, Loki is the trickster god. He's all about chaos, above and beyond anything else. In the Marvel Universe, Tom Hiddleston has completely owned the role of Thor's extremely sketchy adopted brother and now he's getting his own series on Disney+. And it looks pretty good! Watch the latest trailer above.

One way Hiddleston has made Loki such a memorable character is by perfectly embodying how slippery and self-contradictory the character can be. Is Loki a good guy? Not exactly. Is he a bad guy? Same answer -- not exactly.

Can a secretive organization fronted by Owen Wilson's silver-haired Mobius control Loki long enough to sort out the impact he has had on time itself? As Loki says to Mobius in the trailer, "It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me."

Here's the series synopsis:

In Marvel Studios' 'Loki,' the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame.'

It's open-ended enough to leave lots of room for more than one season. Given how popular the character has been, this promising trailer predicts we'll be seeing a lot more of Loki's antics on streaming in the future.

Loki debuts on Disney+ June 11, 2021: disneyplus.com.