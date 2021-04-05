'Loki' Trailer Reveals Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Marvel Series

"It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me."
Author:
Publish date:

In Norse mythology, Loki is the trickster god. He's all about chaos, above and beyond anything else. In the Marvel Universe, Tom Hiddleston has completely owned the role of Thor's extremely sketchy adopted brother and now he's getting his own series on Disney+. And it looks pretty good! Watch the latest trailer above.

loki-trailer-image

One way Hiddleston has made Loki such a memorable character is by perfectly embodying how slippery and self-contradictory the character can be. Is Loki a good guy? Not exactly. Is he a bad guy? Same answer -- not exactly. 

Can a secretive organization fronted by Owen Wilson's silver-haired Mobius control Loki long enough to sort out the impact he has had on time itself? As Loki says to Mobius in the trailer, "It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me."

Here's the series synopsis:

In Marvel Studios' 'Loki,' the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame.' 

It's open-ended enough to leave lots of room for more than one season. Given how popular the character has been, this promising trailer predicts we'll be seeing a lot more of Loki's antics on streaming in the future.

Loki debuts on Disney+ June 11, 2021: disneyplus.com.

No image description

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Promo
Rides

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Is An 830-HP Open Roof Off-Roader

loki-trailer-image
Entertainment

'Loki' Trailer Reveals Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Marvel Series

Converse x Kim Jones Promo
Style

Converse Debuts New Chuck 70 Sneaker and Streetwear Collection

ZOD3865350_SP21_Web_09 (1)
Gear

Zodiac Goes Deep With Limited Edition Sea Wolf GMT 'Crystal' Dive Watch

MaximBet Sports Betting Promo 2
News

Maxim Partners with Carousel Group to Launch MaximBet

2021 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Promo
Rides

Land Rover Unveils Most Luxurious Range Rover Yet

Banana Republic x Prep Curry Promo
Style

The Best Looks From Banana Republic x Prep Curry Capsule Collection

poirier-mcgregor-promo-crop-GettyImages-1297808661
Sports

Dustin Poirier to Face Conor McGregor For Third Time at UFC 264

scarlett-black-widow-trailer
Entertainment

'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson Has Unfinished Business in Action-Packed New Trailer