Tom Morello & Twitter Respond To Rage Against The Machine Fan Who Just Realized Band Is Political

"WHAT MACHINE DID YOU THINK THEY HAVE BEEN RAGING AGAINST FOR DECADES? THE ICE CREAM MACHINE? THE ATM? LAWNMOWERS?"

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello has played guitar for decades in one of the most politically-charged hard rock bands ever--the name alone is a dead giveaway--yet one dense RATM fan still felt the need to complain about Morello expressing his political opinions online.

In a tweet sent to the guitarist, a Twitter user named Scott--who has since deleted his account--told Morello that he “used to be a fan until your political opinions come out”.

Yes, he was referring to Rage Against the Machine, whose blistering 1992 debut single "Killing in the Name" takes on police brutality, and whose iconic first album cover features a photo of a Buddhist monk lighting himself on fire in an act of political protest.

“Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music,” Scott's deleted tweet read. “As far as I’m concerned you and Pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base.”

Morello responded: “What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain ‘political BS’? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalogue.”

Scott's tweet sparked more than 10,000 replies, many of which made jokes at the clueless fan's expense, with one person replying: “I too enjoy the band Rage Alongside The Machine.”

