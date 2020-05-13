'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' Is Remastered For Xbox One, PS4 and PC

The classic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video games are getting bundled and remastered for current-gen consoles with 4K HD graphics, new game modes and an expanded repertoire of tricks—watch the reveal trailer above.

Activision/Vicarious Visions

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Though the first THPS title and its acclaimed sequel were originally released on the 20-plus-year-old PlayStation console, they're both considered by many to be the best in the extreme sports franchise for their replay value, solid core controls, and overall gameplay. Fortunately, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 developer Vicarious Visions didn't set out to fix what isn't broken.

Activision/Vicarious Visions

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"The challenge of a faithful remaster is knowing where to push the boundaries, and what to keep sacred,” Vicarious Visions COO Simon Ebejer told the Verge. “It’s important to capture the original experience and make it feel like a game meant for 2020.”

The OG lineup of pro skaters, including Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, and Chad Muska, will be featured with ultra-realistic character models. Side-by-side of the original game and the remaster show a stark change in visuals:

Activision/Vicarious Visions

Beloved levels like Venice Beach, Warehouse, Roswell and School are reportedly returning, and many of the games' classic tracks by Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, Primus, Rage Against the Machine and Papa Roach will once again provide a shred-inspiring soundtrack.

There will also be new game modes, including multiplayer, as well as extra challenges. Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater options are also back, but the customization potential promises to be more expansive than ever.

Activision/Vicarious Visions

Due out on September 4, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC for a base price of $39.99 A digital deluxe version with extra content and in-game gear will sell for $49.99, and a collector’s edition complete with one of Hawk's Birdhouse skate decks will cost $99.99.