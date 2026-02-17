Tool Is In Talks For A Residency At The Sphere In Las Vegas

The groundbreaking Vegas venue is hosting shows from the Zac Brown Band, Carin Leon, and No Doubt later this year.

(Richard Ecclestone/Redferns via Getty Images)

Heavy rock favorites Tool are having discussions about a potential residency at The Sphere in 2027, according to drummer Danny Carey.

In an interview with Spiral Out Network, Carey shared that the band hopes to release a new album in 2027, which would be paired with a series of concerts at the cutting-edge Vegas venue. “I think we’d be perfect for that. We’ve been talking to those guys,” he revealed, per Consequence.

Carey also noted that “the preparation” for a Sphere residency “is pretty intense. It’s a pretty expensive endeavor, it takes a while to get into the black. I think it’s quite a few shows before you make any money.”

The $2.3 billion Sphere, opened in September 2023, is renowned for is 580,000-square foot “Exosphere” LED exterior and a a 16K resolution, 160-degree wraparound interior screen that provides dazzling visuals. The circular venue’s mind-bending live music appeal is bolstered by more immersive features like 167,000 speakers and haptic seating.

The Sphere, which may the world’s most technologically advanced concert site, kicked off with a residency by U2 in 2023, followed by Phish, Dead & Company, the Eagles and EDM artist Anyma. Upcoming 2026 shows include the Zac Brown Band, Carin Leon, and No Doubt.

Tool isn’t the only hard rock band whose name has been linked to the Sphere: Metallica is also reportedly in talks for a high-profile residency. Watch the full Danny Carey interview below.