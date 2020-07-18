The Top 10 Most Popular Netflix Original Movies of All Time

From "The Irishman" to "Extraction" the last two years have been huge for the streaming giant.

Netflix is one of those perhaps rare businesses that has only benefited from customers being stuck at home for months on end while a pandemic rages across the world. The streaming giant has become akin to a utility for some, a pipeline to having some variety in their entertainment.

The following list of the service's biggest movies is based on the individual flick's viewership within its first four weeks of streaming. It's striking of course that the list is culled from just the last two years—2018 through 2020—and that it has a lot of variety, from Martin Scorsese's mob epic The Irishman to Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery and Chris Hemsworth's wild action ride Extraction.

With descriptions and number of views from Netflix, here are the streaming service's most popular original movies of all time—to date.

10. "The Perfect Date" (2019) — 48 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 65%

To earn money for college, a high schooler launches an app offering his services as a fake date. But when real feelings emerge, things get complicated."

9. "The Platform" (2020) —56 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 83%

In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.

8. "The Wrong Missy" (2020) — 59 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 36%

Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.

7. "Triple Frontier" (2019) — 63 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 71%

Loyalties are tested when five former special forces operatives reunite to steal a drug lord's fortune, unleashing a chain of unintended consequences.

6. "The Irishman" (2019) — 64 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 96%

Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.

5. "Murder Mystery" (2019) — 73 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 44%

On a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scramble to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire's yacht.

4. "6 Underground" (2019) — 83 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 36%

After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.

3. "Spenser Confidential" (2020) — 85 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 37%

Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers.

2. "Bird Box" (2018) — 89 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 63%

Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.

1. "Extraction" (2020) — 99 million

Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 68%