Watch Tom Cruise Fly a Fighter Jet in 'Top Gun: Maverick' Video

Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise shows a fearless dedication to filming Top Gun: Maverick without computer-generated imagery (CGI) in this buzzy behind-the-scenes video.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 57-year-old actor really did learn to helm a P-51 Mustang and helicopters in preparation for his reprisal of the rowdy Captain Pete Mitchell. And while the Navy prohibited him from flying an actual F/A-18F Super Hornet, Cruise is depicted as the pilot of the fighter jet in a brief clip shared by the movie's production company, Skydance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"No CGI here," the post's caption boasts. The jet is seen soaring directly over the camera crew, much like Cruise's "Maverick" does when he "buzzes the tower" in the original Top Gun.

Twitter users' response to the teaser were overwhelmingly positive.

One commenter called for the movie to be shown in theaters. That proposition remains shaky, as many public-access buildings and venues may still be closed due to coronavirus concerns by the time Top Gun: Maverick arrives on December 23.

Whether it's viewed at home or on the silver screen, Top Gun: Maverick and its high-flying scenes will draw a huge audience no matter what.