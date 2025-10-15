Travis Scott’s ‘SICKO MODE’ Hits 16x Platinum, Ties for Second-Highest Certified Rap Song

The only rap single to surpass it is another Scott collaboration, “goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which recently hit 17x platinum.

(Travis Scott/YouTube)

Travis Scott’s 2018 smash hit, “SICKO MODE,” featuring Drake, has officially reached 16x platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America, tying it for the second-highest certified rap song in history.

The monumental certification confirms that the track from Scott’s critically acclaimed album, ASTROWORLD, has sold more than 16 million units in the United States, placing it alongside Drake’s own “God’s Plan.” The only rap song to surpass it is another Scott collaboration, “goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which recently hit 17x platinum.

“SICKO MODE,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is celebrated for its highly unconventional structure. Produced by a team including Tay Keith, Hit-Boy, OZ, and Cubeatz, the track is a genre-bending, five-minute rap odyssey that famously switches beats and styles three times. It incorporates samples from The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Gimme the Loot” and Uncle Luke’s “I Wanna Rock,” which led to a lengthy list of songwriting credits.

Upon its release, the experimental nature of “SICKO MODE” defied commercial expectations, yet it went on to set a Billboard Hot 100 record as the first rap song to spend at least 30 weeks in the top 10. It also earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Revisit the classic banger with the official video below.