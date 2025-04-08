‘Tron: Ares’ Trailer: Jared Leto’s Lightcycle and Nine Inch Nails Soundtrack Power Sci-Fi Sequel’s Teaser
The sequel to 2010’s “Tron: Legacy” features Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s first soundtrack work under the NIN name.
Tron: Ares—the long-awaited sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy and the third film in Disney’s rebooted Tron franchise—is referencing both A.I. and Nine Inch Nails its first official trailer. The new film “follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings,” according to an official plot synopsis.
Jared Leto and Greta Lee appear in the trailer, which features a light cycle slicing a pursuing police car in half during a highway chase as well as new music from Trent Reznor’s alt-rock supergroup. Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares co-stars Evan Peters and Jeff Bridges, and is slated to hit theaters October 10. Nine Inch Nails collaborators Reznor and Atticus Ross have scored more than a dozen films as a duo—including their recent work on Luca Guadagnino’s Golden Globe-winning Challengers—but Tron: Ares is their first soundtrack under the Nine Inch Nails name. The movie will also feature new original songs from the band, who are hitting the road this summer for their first headlining tour in three years. Check out the Tron: Ares trailer and Nine Inch Nails 2025 tour dates below.
