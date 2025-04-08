‘Tron: Ares’ Trailer: Jared Leto’s Lightcycle and Nine Inch Nails Soundtrack Power Sci-Fi Sequel’s Teaser

The sequel to 2010’s “Tron: Legacy” features Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s first soundtrack work under the NIN name.

Tron: Ares—the long-awaited sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy and the third film in Disney’s rebooted Tron franchise—is referencing both A.I. and Nine Inch Nails its first official trailer. The new film “follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings,” according to an official plot synopsis.

(YouTube/Disney)

Jared Leto and Greta Lee appear in the trailer, which features a light cycle slicing a pursuing police car in half during a highway chase as well as new music from Trent Reznor’s alt-rock supergroup. Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares co-stars Evan Peters and Jeff Bridges, and is slated to hit theaters October 10. Nine Inch Nails collaborators Reznor and Atticus Ross have scored more than a dozen films as a duo—including their recent work on Luca Guadagnino’s Golden Globe-winning Challengers—but Tron: Ares is their first soundtrack under the Nine Inch Nails name. The movie will also feature new original songs from the band, who are hitting the road this summer for their first headlining tour in three years. Check out the Tron: Ares trailer and Nine Inch Nails 2025 tour dates below.

Nine Inch Nails 2025 Tour Dates

06-15 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

06-17 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

06-18 London, England – The O2

06-20 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06-21 Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

06-24 Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro

06-26 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

06-27 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

06-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

07-01 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

07-03 Gdynia, Poland – Open’er

07-07 Paris, France – Accor Arena

07-10 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool

07-12 Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive

08-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

08-08 Portland, OR – Moda Center

08-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

08-12 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-14 West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

08-15 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08-17 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08-19 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-22 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08-23 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08-26 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

08-27 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-29 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08-31 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09-02 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

09-05 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

09-06 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09-09 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

09-10 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

09-12 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-13 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

09-16 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

09-18 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum