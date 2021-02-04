'Uncut Gems' Star Julia Fox Portrays Cam Girl in Redband Trailer For 'PVT Chat'

An exclusive first look at a new psycho-sexual thriller.
Julia Fox is following up her scene-stealing performance as Adam Sandler's streetwise squeeze in Uncut Gems by playing a cam girl in the new indie thriller PVT CHAT.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek at the racy Redband trailer above, and check out the official plot synopsis below:

Jack is a lonely internet gambler living in New York City. He quickly becomes fixated on Scarlet – a cam girl from San Francisco. As Jack learns more about Scarlet, he discovers her unrealized talent as a painter and begins to fall hard for her. 

His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy street in NYC Chinatown. While Scarlet is clearly hiding her whole truth, milking Jack’s wallet in the process, she also seems to develop genuine feelings for him. Jack has to find out – is their emotional connection real or is he just being taken for a ride?

PVT CHAT is written and directed by Ben Hozie (The Lion’s Den, Annunciation) and stars Peter Vack (HBO Max’s Love Life), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Puppet), Buddy Duress (Good Time, Beware of Dog), Keith Poulson (Mercury Plains, Little Sister), Kevin Moccia (Unbound, Snitches), David J. White (This Side of Heaven, Required Field).

PVT CHAT hits select theaters on February 5, followed by a VOD and Digital HD release on February 9.

