August 20, 2021

2023 'Fast & Furious 10' Release Date Revealed

Prediction: The next installment will be about fast cars and "family."
Fast and Furious 9

According to Deadline, fans of the Fast and the Furious franchise will be watching Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto barreling around in more hyper-juiced but ultimately doomed cars sooner than expected. Just about two years from now, start looking for new teasers for the 10th Fast & Furious flick.

Obviously, it won't have a bland title like Fast & Furious 10. Deadline gives us a good idea of when we'll learn the next movie's true name:

We hear the studio quietly dated the film on Comscore and that Vin Diesel is expected to announce the title at some point in the future on social. He has typically shown up at CinemaCon to bang the drums about the next Fast & Furious sequel, however, that would be a tall order this year given how most studios are safely keeping their celebs at home from Caesar’s due to the Delta variant.

Really, why not make another one? It's the action franchise that keeps on giving for the stars and studio. As Deadline writes, since F9: The Fast Saga was released in June 2021, it has been "the highest-grossing movie during the pandemic around the world with $681.5M."

Vin Diesel can afford to wreck a lot of cars with his chosen "family" when his movies are pulling in that kind of money.

And the exact expected release date for Fast & Furious 10? Get ready to buckle up on April 7, 2023.

