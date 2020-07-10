Here's the Updated Release Schedule For Every Upcoming Superhero Movie
The coronavirus pandemic has had a serious stifling effect on so many things, including pop culture. The movie industry, for example, underwent a worldwide shutdown—theaters empty, productions stalled. Not even a whole cadre of DC and Marvel superheroes have been able to stand up against COVID-19. But as infections decrease in various locations and the economy begins to restart itself, momentum is picking up in the film world, too, and studios are finally getting around to selecting new premiere dates for upcoming flicks.
These include much-anticipated cinematic superhero sequels like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Panther 2 as well as lesser-known new projects like Marvel's Shang-Chi And the Legend of the Ten Rings, a superhero/martial arts movie. Here's all the latest premiere dates of all the superhero movies that were delayed from opening as well as the pushed-ahead premieres of movies that were still in production. Below, we've culled release dates from the latest Esquire roundup and added relevant trailers when available. Here, the latest release dates for every superhero movie through the summer of 2022.
The New Mutants
Original Release: April 3, 2020
New Release: August 28, 2020
Black Widow
Original Release: May 1, 2020
New Release: November 6, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984
Original Release: June 5, 2020
New Release: October 2, 2020
Morbius
Original Release: July 31, 2020
New Release: March 29, 2021
Venom 2
Original Release: Oct. 2, 2020
New Release: June 25, 2021
The Eternals
Original Release: November 6, 2020
New Release: February 12, 2021
Shang-Chi And the Legend of the Ten Rings
Original Release: Feb. 12, 2021
New Release: May 7, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Original Release: May 7, 2021
New Release: March 25, 2022
The Batman
Original Release: June 25, 2021
New Release: October 1, 2021
Spider-Man: Homesick
Original Release: July 16, 2021
New Release: November 5, 2021
Suicide Squad Sequel
Original Release: August 6, 2021
New Release: No change.
Thor: Love and Thunder
Original Release: November 5, 2021
New Release: February 11, 2022
Black Adam
Release: December 21, 2021
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse Sequel
Release: December 22, 2021
Shazam 2
Release: April 1, 2022
Black Panther 2
Release: May 6, 2022
The Flash
Release: July 7, 2022