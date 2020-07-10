Here's the Updated Release Schedule For Every Upcoming Superhero Movie

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a serious stifling effect on so many things, including pop culture. The movie industry, for example, underwent a worldwide shutdown—theaters empty, productions stalled. Not even a whole cadre of DC and Marvel superheroes have been able to stand up against COVID-19. But as infections decrease in various locations and the economy begins to restart itself, momentum is picking up in the film world, too, and studios are finally getting around to selecting new premiere dates for upcoming flicks.

Marvel

These include much-anticipated cinematic superhero sequels like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Panther 2 as well as lesser-known new projects like Marvel's Shang-Chi And the Legend of the Ten Rings, a superhero/martial arts movie. Here's all the latest premiere dates of all the superhero movies that were delayed from opening as well as the pushed-ahead premieres of movies that were still in production. Below, we've culled release dates from the latest Esquire roundup and added relevant trailers when available. Here, the latest release dates for every superhero movie through the summer of 2022.

The New Mutants

Original Release: April 3, 2020

New Release: August 28, 2020



Black Widow

Original Release: May 1, 2020

New Release: November 6, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984

Original Release: June 5, 2020

New Release: October 2, 2020

Morbius

Original Release: July 31, 2020

New Release: March 29, 2021

Venom 2

Original Release: Oct. 2, 2020

New Release: June 25, 2021

The Eternals

Original Release: November 6, 2020

New Release: February 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And the Legend of the Ten Rings

Original Release: Feb. 12, 2021

New Release: May 7, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original Release: May 7, 2021

New Release: March 25, 2022

The Batman

Original Release: June 25, 2021

New Release: October 1, 2021

Spider-Man: Homesick

Original Release: July 16, 2021

New Release: November 5, 2021

Suicide Squad Sequel

Original Release: August 6, 2021

New Release: No change.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Original Release: November 5, 2021

New Release: February 11, 2022

Black Adam

Release: December 21, 2021

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse Sequel

Release: December 22, 2021

Shazam 2

Release: April 1, 2022

Black Panther 2

Release: May 6, 2022

The Flash

Release: July 7, 2022