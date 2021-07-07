Watch The Intimate Trailer For 'Val'—The New Amazon Documentary about Val Kilmer

You've never seen "The Iceman" quite like this.

Val Kilmer—the veteran actor famed for roles in classic movies like Top Gun, Batman Forever, The Doors, Tombstone and Heat—has largely been out of the public spotlight as he battled throat cancer in recent years.

But the new Amazon Prime documentary Val accesses thousands of hours of unseen video footage for an intimate look into Kilmer's storied career.

The trailer above features zany snippets of a video camera-toting Val--along with pals like a young Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon--as he documented his life for decades.

Here's Amazon's official plot description:

Amazon



For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.

This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

Val hits theaters on July 23 and starts streaming on Amazon Prime August 6.