Walter White’s ‘Breaking Bad’ House Is Up For Sale

The New Mexico abode owned by the beloved show’s drug lord anti-hero can now be yours.

(AMC)

The Albuquerque, New Mexico home where Walter White lived on Breaking Bad is officially on the market for $4 million.

Albuquerque TV station KOB4 reports that while Zillow estimates the 1,900-square-foot house would typically sell for under $350,000, the owners of the TV-famous property are hoping to get nearly ten times that for a cultural artifact that could be transformed into a buzzy Airbnb or museum.

Joanne Quintana, who owns the residence with her siblings, told the local news station that her late parents Fran and Louis Padilla bought the home in 1973. They decided to sell the house after 52 years due to the rigors of protecting the property from pesky Breaking Bad fans.

Quintana said that they would average 300 cars per day filled with superfans of the AMC series that has been called “the best show ever”, including some who clearly didn’t respect the family’s boundaries.

“Around 4:30 in the morning, the doorbell rang, my mom got up and opened the door, and it was a package,” she recalled, adding that the package was addressed to Walter White. After calling the bomb squad, the family later had a security fence built around the property. And the weirdness didn’t stop there: A “Speedo-wearing man” once paid the family $1,000 to swim in their pool, and other fans were duped by scammers into thinking that they could spend a night there.

(AMC)

“This was our family home from 1973, almost 52 years. So we’re going to walk away with just our memories. It’s time to move on. We’re done. There’s no reason to fight anymore,” Quintana said. “I hope they make it what the fans want. They want a BnB, they want a museum, they want access to it. Go for it.”

David Christensen with eXp Luxury and Ryan Johnston with InterPhase Entertainment are selling the Breaking Bad home. Visit www.walterwhiteshouse.com for more information.