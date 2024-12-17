‘Warfare’ Trailer: A24 Shares First Look At Gritty Drama Written & Directed By Iraq War Veteran

“Warfare” is set in 2006 Iraq, where a platoon of Navy SEALs is stationed inside an Iraqi family’s home.

A24 just dropped the tense new trailer for Warfare, written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and co-helmed by Civil War’s Alex Garland.

Hypebeast has more on the film’s plot:

Drawing from Mendoza’s firsthand experiences, Warfare transports audiences to Iraq in 2006, where a platoon of Navy SEALs is stationed inside an Iraqi family’s home. As the SEALs watch over forces moving through the insurgent territory, the film captures the chaos, tension and human cost of war in real time. Mendoza, a decorated veteran who earned a Silver Star for his leadership during a sniper overwatch mission in Ramadi, channels his memories into an unflinching and authentic story. Garland’s signature cinematic style and psychological depth elevate the narrative, creating a gripping exploration of duty, survival, and memory.

The cast features Michael Gandolfini, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman and Henrique Zaga, with Joesph Quinn, and Charles Melton. Warfare is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025. Watch the official trailer below.