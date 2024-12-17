‘Warfare’ Trailer: A24 Shares First Look At Gritty Drama Written & Directed By Iraq War Veteran

“Warfare” is set in 2006 Iraq, where a platoon of Navy SEALs is stationed inside an Iraqi family’s home.

Dec 17, 2024
(YouTube/A24)

A24 just dropped the tense new trailer for Warfare, written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and co-helmed by Civil War’s Alex Garland.

Hypebeast has more on the film’s plot:

Drawing from Mendoza’s firsthand experiences, Warfare transports audiences to Iraq in 2006, where a platoon of Navy SEALs is stationed inside an Iraqi family’s home. As the SEALs watch over forces moving through the insurgent territory, the film captures the chaos, tension and human cost of war in real time. Mendoza, a decorated veteran who earned a Silver Star for his leadership during a sniper overwatch mission in Ramadi, channels his memories into an unflinching and authentic story. Garland’s signature cinematic style and psychological depth elevate the narrative, creating a gripping exploration of duty, survival, and memory.

The cast features Michael Gandolfini, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman and Henrique Zaga, with Joesph Quinn, and Charles Melton. Warfare is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025. Watch the official trailer below.

Mentioned in this article:

Read This Next

This Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Superbike Is An Instant Classic

This Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Superbike Is An Instant Classic

By Maxim

This Gorgeous Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Is Now Up For Grabs

This Gorgeous Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Is Now Up For Grabs

By Maxim

Tom Brady’s Rolex Daytona Paul Newman ‘John Player Special’ Sells For Over $1 Million

Tom Brady’s Rolex Daytona Paul Newman ‘John Player Special’ Sells For Over $1 Million

By Maxim

Lamborghini’s All-Electric ‘Ultra GT’ Boasts Over 1,300 Horsepower

Lamborghini’s All-Electric ‘Ultra GT’ Boasts Over 1,300 Horsepower

By Maxim

Dodge Charger Daytona v Tesla Model S – Which Is The King Of The American Electric Muscle Cars?

Dodge Charger Daytona v Tesla Model S – Which Is The King Of The American Electric Muscle Cars?

By American Cars And Racing

The Dodge Charger Daytona EV Delivers Muscle-Car Fun, Sound and Fury Included

The Dodge Charger Daytona EV Delivers Muscle-Car Fun, Sound and Fury Included

By A Girls Guide to Cars

Modern Muscle Car Showdown: Dodge Charger Daytona v Ford Mustang Mach-E

Modern Muscle Car Showdown: Dodge Charger Daytona v Ford Mustang Mach-E

By American Cars And Racing