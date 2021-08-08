Watch: Axl Rose Honors Biz Markie With 'Just a Friend' Cover at Guns N’ Roses Concert

It's unlikely that lovable legend Biz Markie knew what a big hole he left in the hearts of fans when he passed away in mid-July of 2021.

The "Clown Prince of Hip Hop" died at 57 after multiple health struggles and since then, recording artists from a variety of genres have given him shout-outs, the most recent being Guns N' Roses in their August 5, 2021 concert at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Watch above.

Axl Rose and Biz Markie Both Photos: Getty Images

Rose was about to perform his band's 1992 epic "November Rain" when he began singing the song that was probably Biz’s greatest hit, the sardonic "Just A Friend." You can watch the original video for the song below.

There have been more than a few covers and tributes to Biz Markie since his death from musicians across many genres of pop music.

Like Wilco's Jeff Tweedy:

NKOTB did a nice tribute to Biz and other recently-passed stars like DMX and Digital Underground rapper Shock G:

And, uh, DC-based "Americana" band Justin Trawick and The Common Good, who teamed with some swing dancers doing the Lindy Hop for a full-on "Just a Friend" cover in their own style. For some reason.

If you need a palate cleanser after all that, it's worth noting that Biz Markie was no stranger to popping out unexpected cover songs.

From a 2009 live performance, enjoy Biz Markie's version of Elton John's 1973 hit, "Bennie and the Jets" below. It might be the best performance in the bunch.