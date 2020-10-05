Billie Eilish Releases Retro-Inspired 'No Time To Die' Music Video

The movie itself has been delayed--again--until April of 2021.

Pop phenom Billie Eilish recently released a moody official video for her No Time To Die theme song--even as the much-delayed spy movie was pushed back to an April 2021 release.

The teenage singer croons the latest Bond ballad into an antique microphone in the black and white clip, as previously unseen footage from Daniel Craig's final 007 movie unspools in the background.

The premiere of No Time To Die had previously been moved from April to November of this year because of the pandemic. The 25th installment in the Bond franchise has now been delayed until April 2, 2021 "in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience", a statement on the film's website said.

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year."

While we're all waiting to actually see the movie, at least you can watch the official theme song video above.