Watch 'Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami' Trailer for New Netflix Series

Fifteen years after the classic "Cocaine Cowboys" movie comes a six-part saga about the Miami traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history.
Fans of director Billy Corben's excellent 2006 documentary Cocaine Cowboys and its sequels are in for a treat: Netflix is dropping a new six-part limited series on a pair of legendary drug runners who ruled Miami's underworld in the 1980s.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami traces the wild story of the reputed distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels, Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta, who were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s. 

Watch the trailer above, and check out Netflix's detailed plot synopsis here:

Fifteen years after the release of his cult classic film comes director Billy Corben’s Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a six-part saga on the South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history. Alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels, Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s. 

The high school friends built a reputed $2 billion empire that made Willy and Sal, aka “Los Muchachos,” two of Miami’s biggest celebrities. While law enforcement plotted their takedown, the world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end. 

Featuring colorful interviews with those closest to them, their defense team, and the Feds tasked with taking them down, the series paints a vivid portrait of the last of Miami’s “cocaine cowboys.”

Six 45-minuted episodes of the Corben-directed Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix August 4.

