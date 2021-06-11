Dave Bautista Squares off With Jason Momoa in 'See' Season 2 Teaser Trailer for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just dropped a teaser trailer for the second season of its epic post-apocalyptic series See in which star Jason Momoa goes toe-to-toe with Dave Bautista.

Check out the new trailer above along with Apple's official plot synopsis of the upcoming season:

Apple TV/YouTube

The second season will introduce Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy") as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa’s character, Baba Voss. New series regular cast members joining Bautista this season include Eden Epstein (“Sweetbitter”), Tom Mison (“Watchmen”), Hoon Lee (“Warrior”), Olivia Cheng (“Warrior”), David Hewlett (“The Shape of Water”) and Tamara Tunie (“Flight”).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“See” takes place in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight. In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.