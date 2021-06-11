Dave Bautista Squares off With Jason Momoa in 'See' Season 2 Teaser Trailer for Apple TV+

Clash of the Titans.
Author:
Publish date:

Apple TV+ just dropped a teaser trailer for the second season of its epic post-apocalyptic series See in which star Jason Momoa goes toe-to-toe with Dave Bautista. 

Check out the new trailer above along with Apple's official plot synopsis of the upcoming season:

dave bautista in see trailer apple tv

The second season will introduce Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy") as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa’s character, Baba Voss. New series regular cast members joining Bautista this season include Eden Epstein (“Sweetbitter”), Tom Mison (“Watchmen”), Hoon Lee (“Warrior”), Olivia Cheng (“Warrior”), David Hewlett (“The Shape of Water”) and Tamara Tunie (“Flight”).

“See” takes place in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight. In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.

See's new season premieres Friday, August 2 on Apple TV+, with a new episode premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter. What's more, Apple TV+ has officially renewed the show for Season 3, which is already filming in Toronto. 

No image description

dave bautista in see trailer apple tv
Entertainment

Dave Bautista Squares off With Jason Momoa in 'See' Season 2 Teaser Trailer for Apple TV+

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series Promo
Rides

Toyota Unveils Tougher, More Powerful 300-Series Land Cruiser SUV

download (1)
Entertainment

Watch First Trailer for Kevin Smith & Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

credit photo Marie Ormières LIFESTYLE-699 (265)
Food & Drink

The 10 Best Bottles (And Cans) To Get You Through Rosé Season

Bahamas Exumas The Loon Promo
Travel

We Took a Bahamas Yacht Trip to See Swimming Pigs and the 'Thunderball Grotto'

stranger-things-netflix-new-s3-1200-630
Entertainment

'Stranger Things' Adds New Cast Members, Podcast, and Tabletop Game

mayweather-v-paul-GettyImages-1233311927
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Fight Made $50 Million in PPV Buys

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

Irina Shayk Kanye Split West Promo
Entertainment

Kanye West Reportedly Dating Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Split